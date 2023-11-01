Alberta lottery winner yelled out at lunch when he discovered he won

A lottery winner in Alberta gave his pals a bit of a scare when he yelled out upon learning he won a cool $100,000 when they were all out for lunch.

Scott Makin of Cochrane took a moment to check his Lotto 6/49 ticket and discovered he won $100,005 on the September 27 Extra draw.

“I was out for lunch with the guys,” he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming his prize. “I scanned the ticket on the Lotto Spot app and yelled out!”

“I couldn’t believe it,” he added. “It feels nice – really nice!”

The new winner added he has one plan for his windfall, saying that he was going to put it all into savings for the time being.

Makin purchased his winning Lotto 6/49 and Extra ticket at Canpro Gas & Propane (North), located at 2464 23rd Avenue NE in Calgary.

He won his prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn on September 27 – 2934731.

He was one of four Albertans to take home a $100,000 Extra prize in the draw. He also won $5 on one of his Lotto 6/49 lines by matching two of the six main draw numbers and the bonus number.