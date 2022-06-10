Lethbridge outranks Atlanta, Baghdad for cities on the global crime index

Lethbridge is known for its trestle bridge and university, but did you know it also outranks spots like Atlanta and Baghdad when it comes to the global crime index?

Sounds like residents in Lethbridge should be keeping their eyes on more than just rattlesnakes.

At the very top of the list was Caracas, Venezuela, with a crime index of 84.27.

Lethbridge ranked as the highest Alberta spot and the second-highest in Canada, landing within the top 100 of Numbeo’s 2022 global crime index, alongside six other Canadian cities to secure a spot in the top 100.

The index, which is based on surveys from visitors of this website, is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city or a country.

According to Numbeo, “crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high.”

Of the 459 international cities on the index, there are a total of 45 Canadian cities listed, including two in Alberta that cracked the top 100.

Surrey, BC took the top spot in the country, followed by Lethbridge at #56 and Red Deer at #67.

Edmonton and Calgary did end up on the list, coming in at #238 and #318, respectively.

With files from Daily Hive’s Al Scolia