Alberta reports 279 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths

Alberta reported 279 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as active cases in the province creep up to the 3,500 mark.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 3,463, an increase of 83 since Monday.

There are 133 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of four since Monday. This includes 29 Albertans currently in intensive care, an increase of three.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,330.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 237,306 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 231,513 have since recovered.

As of August 9, there have been 5,398,611 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76.5% have received at least one shot, including 67.1% who are fully immunized with two doses.