Landspout tornado reported in central Alberta (PHOTOS)

A landspout tornado was reported in central Alberta Monday afternoon, with photos of it being shared online.
The landspout was reported near the community of Huxley, about 160 kilometres northeast of Calgary.
Mini tornado at Huxley today. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/cTuoxqJMU1
— Real Tim Stahl (@RealTimStahl) May 8, 2023
Funnel cloud spotted just now near Schuler AB pic taken by Kara Ellik #abstorm pic.twitter.com/8B3ZRU4Jru
— Brandon Houck ⚡️ (@HouckisPokisewx) May 8, 2023
Landspout tornado near Huxley AB earlier this afternoon pic taken by Ambre Friesen Haller #abstorm pic.twitter.com/xnmSxGgbal
— Brandon Houck ⚡️ (@HouckisPokisewx) May 8, 2023
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris short distances.