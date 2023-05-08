NewsWeather

Landspout tornado reported in central Alberta (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 8 2023, 10:22 pm
Landspout tornado reported in central Alberta (PHOTOS)
@RealTimStahl/Twitter

A landspout tornado was reported in central Alberta Monday afternoon, with photos of it being shared online.

The landspout was reported near the community of Huxley, about 160 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris short distances.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.