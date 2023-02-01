A big plot of land near this national park is now being conserved

A large piece of land close to 450 football fields in size was just bought to create a conservation site in a vital wildlife corridor.

On Tuesday, the Nature Conservancy of Canada announced that it had bought a 255-hectare plot of land near Waterton Lakes National Park, building on over 13,000 hectares of private conservation land already surrounding the park. This means that 75% of the area around the national park is now protected.

Two separate land parcels will protect crucial ecosystems, such as fescue grasslands, woodlands, wetlands, and riverbanks along the Waterton River. Fescue grasslands are a priority for conservationists as they are sensitive to disturbances, outcompeted by introduced plant species, and slow to regenerate.

Because they are sought after for residential construction and other uses, riverside habitats are under major threat. They support high biodiversity, help protect water quality, and have received some of the least protection throughout Alberta.

The region is also home to several at-risk species including the American badger, bobolink, and horned grebe. While 255 hectares may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the vast amount of space already conserved, it will allow local wildlife, including elk, to safely pass between habitats.

“Waterton Lakes National Park is renowned for its incredible wildlife, but these species rely on an area much larger than that park itself throughout the year. By conserving this property, we are ensuring it will continue to offer habitat and safe movement routes for these incredible animals, while also being available to the livestock of local ranchers for grazing,” said Tom Lynch-Staunton, regional vice-president of the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

While the announcement is cause for excitement, the space will be shared between wildlife and ranchers. The Nature Conservancy claims that cattle ranching has “sustained the natural value of the project” and it will remain a working landscape for local ranchers, to the benefit of both nature and the economy. A management plan will be created to make sure it’s done sustainably.

Across Canada, more than one million hectares, or about twice the size of Banff National Park, have been protected by the Nature Conservancy of Canada in the last two years alone.