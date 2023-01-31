Here’s how you can book your campsite in Alberta’s national parks

Reservations for Parks Canada spots this summer are opening a little later than usual this year.

Typically, early February is when you could expect the reservation system launch date, but this year people will have to wait until March 13. According to the Parks Canada website, the delay is because they’re upgrading to a brand-new system.

Parks Canada says the new booking system will look and feel different, but the functions of the site will be similar.

Every year, tens of thousands of Canadians queue up on opening day to book campsites. In 2020, Parks Canada introduced a staggered booking system to keep up with the ever-growing demand.

Campers and activity-goers who don’t want to forget the name of a spot they found in the past have until February 26 to access their old accounts. After March 3, you’ll have to create a new account on the new program.

A full list of launch dates for each park can be found here.