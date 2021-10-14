You can fly from Calgary to Montreal for under $290 roundtrip next year

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

If anything good has come out of the COVID-19-related travel restrictions, it’s that Canadians got a chance to be a tourist in their own country.

If you’re interested in a Canadian cross-country adventure, an inexpensive flight deal from Calgary to Montreal might be in the cards for next year.

Air Transat has dropped the price of their flights from Calgary to Montreal down to $281 roundtrip, including taxes.

The flights are nonstop in both directions and are available for spring and summer travel in 2022. Vice versa flights (Montreal to Calgary) are also available for a similar roundtrip price, in case you want to share with your friends and family on the other side of the country.

Dates include availability for May, June, July, August, and September 2022.

How to find and book this deal:

Search the following on Google Flights:

Google Flights: Calgary to Montreal Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations (you can adjust the trip length at the bottom) Find the dates that are $281 roundtrip Go to Skyscanner Use the same dates you found on Google Flights

Before you get ready to consume poutine and bagels to your heart’s content, your flight deal should look like this:

It’s important to note that, to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have your provincial vaccine pass and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane.

