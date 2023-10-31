NewsShoppingCurated

A new Kit and Ace store is opening its doors in Calgary this week

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 31 2023, 3:21 pm
A new Kit and Ace store is opening its doors in Calgary this week
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Get ready, shoppers — a second Kit and Ace location is set to open its doors in Calgary, with an opening date of November 1.

The Vancouver-based apparel company confirmed to Daily Hive in an email that its next shop in Calgary will be opening in CF Market Mall this week.

The only other Kit and Ace spot in Calgary is the Mount Royal Village location, and there are just four locations open across the country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kit and Ace (@kitandace)

The brand previously told Daily Hive that it also plans to open a store in Toronto’s Eaton Centre later this year, and there are plans to “open more into 2024 and beyond.”

Kit and Ace was launched back in 2014.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop