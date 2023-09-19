A new Kit and Ace store is opening its doors in Calgary this fall

Get ready, shoppers — a second Kit and Ace location is set to open its doors in Calgary, with an opening date over the next few months.

The Vancouver-based apparel company confirmed to Daily Hive in an email that its next shop in Calgary will be opening in CF Market Mall sometime this fall.

The only other Kit and Ace spot in Calgary is the Mount Royal Village location, and there are just four locations open across the country.

There is no nailed-down grand opening date yet, however, the store will be open “before the Holiday ’23 season.”

The brand also plans to open a store in Eaton Centre in Toronto later this year as well, and there are plans to “open more into 2024 and beyond.”

Kit and Ace was launched back in 2014.