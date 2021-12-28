Kenney, Hinshaw to give first COVID-19 update since holiday break

Albertans will receive their first COVID-19 update since the holiday break Tuesday afternoon, with Omicron cases in the province rising.

Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw are set to speak at 3:30 pm.

It will be the first COVID-19 update since before the Christmas break, with Alberta reporting 1,625 new COVID-19 cases on December 23.

At last count there was a total of 8,359 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, including 2,637 cases of the Omicron variant.

Alberta’s latest round of public health measures also came into place last Friday.

The next live update from Hinshaw will be held on Thursday, December 30 before regular COVID-19 reporting resumes on January 4, 2022.

You can tune in to the COVID-19 update on the Alberta governments Youtube channel.