Alberta reports 1,625 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surge

Alberta health officials reported 1,625 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as active cases jumped past the 8,000 mark.

The province’s testing positivity rate was approximately 13.6%, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Including today’s new infections, there are a total of 8,359 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The province also reported 506 new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total to 2,637 cases.

There have been no additional deaths caused by the virus reported since Wednesday, leaving Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll at 3,299.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says for the next week and a half, updates to public COVID-19 case reporting will be altered due to the pandemic. There will be two live updates held next week on December 28 and 30. Regular reporting will resume on January 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 346,705 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 335,047 have since recovered.

Currently, there are 318 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of six people from the previous day. Of those in the hospital, 64 are in intensive care with COVID-19.

As of December 22, there have been 7,452,649 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 89.1% have had at least one shot, while 85% have had two.

Nearly 200,000 booster doses have been booked since it has been opened to anyone 18+, according to Hinshaw.