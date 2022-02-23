Kenney to meet with leaders of Alberta's Ukrainian community as Russian conflict escalates

Premier Jason Kenney will meet with leaders of Alberta’s Ukrainian community as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine mounts.

Kenney will be joined by Oleksandr Danyleiko, Consul General of Ukraine in Edmonton (Canada), Ed Stelmach, former Premier of Alberta and Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville and Chair of the Advisory Council on Alberta-Ukraine Relations.

Opening remarks from the meeting begin at 4:30 pm. The conversation will cover how Alberta can provide support to the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression and potential invasion.

Tonight, I will convene a meeting with Ukraine Consul General @O_Danyleiko, former Premier Ed Stelmach, and Alberta Ukrainian community leaders. I unequivocally condemn Russia’s aggression, and support Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/yTBmByPAMH — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 23, 2022

The news conference will be livestreamed to alberta.ca/news and Kenney’s Facebook page and Twitter account.

Yesterday Canada introduced new sanctions against Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate, including a ban on two state-backed Russian banks, preventing any financial dealings with them.

Earlier this week, Canada issued a new travel advisory, urging all Canadians to avoid any “non-essential travel to Belarus,” due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws and the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine.