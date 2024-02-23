Nazem Kadri is in the running for the Calgary Flames’ MVP this season.

The Flames were able to pick up a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins last night, thanks to an overtime winner off the stick of Kadri.

KADRI CALLS IT ☎️ Nazem Kadri scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Calgary Flames! pic.twitter.com/a7f0lwCChJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 23, 2024

“I was exhausted by the end of that one,” Kadri told reporters moments after his game-winning goal. “It was an absolute track meet. Probably fun for you guys to watch, I’m sure. Fun for us to watch, too, but nice to come out of the proper side of that one.”

Kadri ended the night with two points and was named the first star of the game. The big performance comes as little surprise to Flames fans, who have come to expect the 33-year-old to be an impactful player each and every game.

After a rather mediocre first season with the Flames, Kadri has undoubtedly been the team’s best forward this season. His 20 goals are just two shy of the team lead, while his 50 points lead the Flames by a significant margin. They also put him on pace for 71 points, which would mark his second-highest total in what is now his 12th NHL season.

It’s not receiving much recognition outside of Calgary, but Nazem Kadri is having an excellent season for the #Flames . On pace for 71 points, which would be the second highest total of his career. — Colton Pankiw (@Coltonpankiw) February 23, 2024

Thanks in large part to Kadri’s play, the Flames remain in the playoff picture with just 25 games remaining on their schedule. As head coach Ryan Huska explained after last night’s outing, Kadri has a competitive edge that few others possess. Continuing to be in the race for the playoffs seems to be motivating him, particularly as of late.

“He’s a competitor. When games are on the line, I would assume that [since he was a young man] he has probably been at his best,” Huska said. “I think he’s one of those guys that hates to lose more than he likes to win. That’s why I think you’ve seen him elevate his play.”

While the Flames are in the process of retooling in order to become a better team in future years, Kadri doesn’t seem to be focused on that. When he signed a seven-year, $49 million deal as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season, he did so with the intention of playing in high-stake games. His play this year proves that he is doing everything in his power to ensure that there will be important games played at the Scotiabank Saddledome this spring.