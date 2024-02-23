Whether intended or not, Medicine Hat insurance agent Crystal Met garnered plenty of reactions from her board advertisement on display during yesterday’s Calgary Flames game.

During warmup, the Flames’ official X account posted a photo of Mikael Backlund standing up against the boards. While it was meant to be a heartfelt photo as he stood near his niece and nephew, all attention was drawn to the advertisement directly beside the Flames captain.

The captain, checking in with his niece and nephew! pic.twitter.com/hFofDGlL3o — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 23, 2024

The real ad says, “Life’s better with an agent.” However, because of how it was cropped in the photo, it appears to read, “Life’s better with Crystal Metz.”

Had the Flames never posted this photo, the ad may not have gotten recognition at all since board advertisements aren’t seen on TV. However, fans immediately caused it to blow up after seeing it on X, and it’s resulted in some hilarious content.

Fans remained in a good mood for the entirety of yesterday’s game, as the Flames were able to secure a 3-2 overtime win. With the win, they remain three points behind the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card spot, and will look to tighten that gap tomorrow night in a game against the Edmonton Oilers.