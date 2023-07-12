"I love the city": Kadri excited for second season with the Flames

Despite his first season with the Calgary Flames going much worse than anyone had imagined, Nazem Kadri is excited to return for year two.

With the additions of Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and MacKenzie Weegar, the Flames were expected to be a Stanley Cup contender last season. Instead, it was a year filled with drama and poor play that led to them missing the playoffs altogether.

That drama was due in large part to Darryl Sutter, who reportedly butt heads with several in the Flames dressing room. He has since been relieved of his duties, and while Kadri didn’t exactly call him out, he suggested what others on the roster have in that the team will be able to have more fun this upcoming season.

“There’s a ton of excitement,” Kadri said. “It’s a re-energizing feeling anytime you make any sort of coaching or management change. But when you look at what [Flames GM Craig Conroy] has built, we’ve got a coaching staff that is going to have us playing a different way and, in my opinion, more to our style.”

The coaching change that Kadri is talking about is Ryan Huska, who spent the past five seasons as an assistant with the Flames before being appointed as head coach last month. It is a change Kadri seems very happy with.

“When I look at a guy like Huska, first and foremost, he cares about winning. He’s a really competitive guy. In talking to him several times over the last few months, I have a really good idea of how he wants us to play and what he expects out of us. He’s a guy that communicates well, too, and I think that’s going to be great for our team.”

Like many Flames players last season, Kadri struggled to produce like he was expected to. After registering a career-high 87-points in the season prior, he regressed to just 56. Despite his down year, he remains very committed to the organization.

“I love the city. I love it,” Kadri said. “It’s got such great people, great fans. They’re passionate and that’s what you want as a player. In a Canadian market, and with the new arena coming, I don’t think there’s a better option.

“I’m completely committed to this organization, this franchise, and trying to improve us on the ice, so we can get to where we want to go. And honestly? I think this off-season has been a blessing in disguise to get our heads and our bodies right, so come back full force in the fall.”

These comments must be music to the ears of Flames fans, who have been forced to hear that several other players on the team may want out of town. Perhaps Kadri’s enthusiasm can wear off on them and convince them to stick around and become the contending team many had expected just a year ago.