Kabul Lounge was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at Kabul Lounge, located at 846 5th Avenue SW in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There was evidence of a significant cockroach infestation. Many live cockroaches and some dead cockroaches were observed throughout the kitchen and the front service area,” reads the written order from the AHS. “The surrounding areas of both handwashing sinks were observed to have the highest concentrations of cockroaches.”

The order was dated November 10, and a verbal order was given on November 9.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector: “the food establishment was cluttered creating potential harbourage areas for pests,” and “there was an accumulation of food debris and grease buildup in various areas of the food handling areas.”

“There was only one pest control report dated October 4, 2022, available on site for review. This report did not have sufficient detail to determine next steps and did not outline the pest control operators’ observations on site.” read the AHS order.

In order to reopen, the restaurant must do the following: Abate the pest infestation. Provide all documentation from the professional pest control company to an Alberta Health Services Executive Officer, thoroughly clean and sanitize all areas of the food establishment, and prepare a complete sanitation plan that also identifies hard-to-reach areas and when and how often these areas are to be cleaned.

The order’s current status on the AHS website is active, meaning “The order is currently in effect and the requirements in the order must be followed. A facility may be closed and/or require repairs to meet public health requirements.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Kabul Lounge

Address: 846 5th Avenue SW

With files from Hogan Short