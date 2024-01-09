The REAL Jonathan Huberdeau may finally be arriving for the Flames

The Calgary Flames are finally beginning to get some production from Jonathan Huberdeau.

Perhaps it’s nothing more than just a few good games put together, but Flames fans are hoping it is a sign of what is to come. After recording just one point in December, Huberdeau has points in three of four January outings and five points through his last five contests.

Not only is he beginning to put up some points, but he appears much more confident. Both of his goals in the new year have come on spectacular efforts, much like what we saw from him for several seasons with the Florida Panthers.

🔥Flames Goal🔥 Jonathan Huberdeau with a great finish off a nice passing play by Sharangovich and Lindholm! 2-0 Calgary 📽️: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/g5bfPFYOjJ — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 3, 2024



While Huberdeau ultimately deserves the credit for his improved play, he doesn’t want to take it all for himself. The 30-year-old was quick to give a shoutout to assistant coach Marc Savard, as the former NHLer not only recently began taping Huberdeau’s stick but also chose to go with black tape rather than his usual white. As superstitious as it may seem, it’s hard to argue the immediate results.

Given how long Huberdeau’s struggles have gone on, it will be some time before Flames fans are ready to believe he may truly be back to his former elite self. That said, this is a great start to doing so and would make his $10.5 million cap hit much easier to swallow. His next opportunity to prove that he is back on track will come tonight, as the Flames are welcoming the Ottawa Senators to town for a 7 pm MT puck drop.