Former Flames EBUG diagnosed with cancer before age 30

A former Calgary Flames emergency backup goalie (EBUG) has had a GoFundMe page started up for him and his family after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Colin Cooper, who is just 29 years old, recently learned about his diagnosis and will begin treatment this coming week. He and his wife welcomed their first child just over five months ago.

“We have started this event and GoFundMe to pull a community together and show our support for an amazing young man who received some difficult news over the holiday break: Colin Cooper (aka Coop). Coop has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer and his battle to start beating it will begin next week,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Coop is a passionate individual, an inspiring coach and a family-first man who has impacted so many in his own community and the hockey community at large. At the age of 29, with his wife and 5-month-old baby, Colin and his [family’s] resilience is being tested, and we are rallying around him to ‘Help Coop Beat Cancer.’

“Colin’s journey has been one of dedication and accomplishment. As a player he was a Calgary Buffalo, he played for the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL, and finished his career as a decorated goalie for the MRU Men’s hockey team. He was also the EBUG for the Calgary Flames!”

Cooper spent all three of his junior hockey seasons with the Canucks, and went on to play four seasons at Mount Royal University (MRU) in Calgary.

The response to the devastating situation has been outstanding, as there have been 199 donations totalling $16,367. They are well on their way to reaching their goal of $25,000 raised but could use some more help over the coming days to get them there. Those hoping to donate can do so by clicking the link here.