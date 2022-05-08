SportsHockeyFlames

Gaudreau confuses fans by calling division-winning Flames "underdogs"

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
May 8 2022, 8:11 pm
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Gaudreau seems to be confident that the Calgary Flames can turn it around and win their first round playoff series.

But he doesn’t think anyone else has been believing in his team.

“I think we’ve been underdogs all year,” Gaudreau told reporters at the Flames’ availability earlier today. “No one expected us to be where we’re at right now. So just keep that same mindset we’ve had all year and I think we’ll be fine.”

Wait, underdogs?

Sure, the Flames were coming off a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs in the All-Canadian North Division and finished with 55 points in 56 games.

But finishing the regular season with 111 points to top the Pacific Division, this year’s version of the Flames are hardly underdogs.

The Flames were actually picked by all 19 Sportsnet Insiders to take the opening series against the Dallas Stars, who finished 13 points behind Calgary in the standings. It’s not a full sample size of everyone, but it’s clear there’s been a strong media push behind the team.

Maybe it was a misquote, where Gaudreau really meant nobody believed in them from the start of the year. But whether they’re underdogs, favourites, or something in between, one thing is clear: the Flames better pick up the slack if they’re hoping to come back from the 2-1 deficit they’re currently facing in their series against Dallas.

Postmedia reporter Wes Gilberton shared the quote from Gaudreau about the Flames on Twitter, and was duly hit with a vaunted ratio by confused fans.

Another fan seemed to take an issue with the “we’ll be fine” segment of the quote, pointing out the Flames have scored just three goals across three games so far.

Gaudreau himself has two assists but has yet to score in the series after potting 40 goals and 75 assists in the regular season.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji also offered up his take on the quote:

Game 4 goes tomorrow night in Dallas at 7:30 MT.

 

