Meet the Cowgirls that went viral during Oilers/Flames playoff game

Game 5 of the Battle of Alberta series had so many memorable moments.

There was the sure-to-be infamous “kick in” goal, Connor McDavid scoring the OT winner to win the series, the four fastest goals in NHL playoff history, and of course, the Cowgirls.

The “Cowgirls from Team Cowboys” became a viral sensation Thursday night at the Saddledome during the series-deciding game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames.

Four women, dressed in matching white shirts and cowboy hats labelled with the familiar Cowboys logo, received a lot of camera time, seated prominently behind the Oilers bench. Cowboys is a Calgary dance hall, music festival, and popular Stampede tent that’s the “most fun you can have with your boots on.”

Sarah, Caitlin, Jordan, and Ashley all work together at Cowboys and were happy to accept invites to attend the game.

“We were just invited to go to the game and cheer loud for the Battle of Alberta!” the Cowgirls told Daily Hive in an email.

They were dressed in unison and having a party of a time; they were hard to miss.

“This Battle of Alberta was epic and it was so incredible to see everyone come together – fans from both teams were awesome!” they told us.

The Cowgirls from Cowboys had no idea they were starting to trend on social media. They were the talk of Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and were even mentioned in a few post-game interviews of players.

It wasn’t just the fans and players who noticed them either. One of the night’s most memorable moments for viewers and the women was a touching moment with the opposing team’s head coach.

Photo of the night ✋ 📸: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/rnsNIhdraN — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 27, 2022

When asked what the most fun story of the night was for them, the answer was easy. “Hand holding Jay Woodcroft through the glass,” they said. “Seemed like the right thing to do.”

There was plenty of talk about that moment and many others regarding the Cowgirls in a brilliant move of marketing by Cowboys. In true Flames fan fashion, hockey is still what it’s all about despite all the excitement surrounding the situation.

“We are just excited to have been at the Saddledome and be there for the game!” said the women. “We’re hockey fans and loved soaking in the energy that Alberta hockey fans brought!”

So what’s next for the four Cowgirls from Team Cowboys now that the Battle of Alberta is over?

It’s already time to get excited for the Cowboys Music Festival’s “#legendarycomeback” for the Calgary Stampede 2022.

“We can’t wait to see everyone this Stampede!”