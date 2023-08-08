Dozens of jobs are up for grabs at these eight spots near Calgary

If you like living in central Alberta but need a change from the hustle and bustle of big city life, there are some nearby cities hiring that could help you make that change.

Whether it’s small-town country living you’re after or a better view of the Rockies, these eight places hiring near Calgary could make your dreams come true.

Airdrie

Who: With a population of just over 80,000, Airdrie is a much quieter alternative to Calgary. Known historically for its connection to the railway, it is now a thriving town with a bunch of budding job opportunities!

Jobs: The city of Airdrie is hiring for eight jobs, and good news if you’re creative: a couple of the positions are in the performing arts!

More: To learn more and apply, check out the list of jobs here.

Okotoks

Who: Okotoks is known for its namesake, the “Big Rock,” but there’s a lot more to this town than that. It’s a picturesque spot with a quaint downtown, complete with cute local shops, restaurants, and a great art scene.

Jobs: The town of Okotoks has three positions available in events and recreation.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

High River

Who: If you haven’t been to High River before, it’s well worth the visit. The surrounding countryside is breathtaking, with gorgeous views of the foothills. Not to mention its claim to fame as one of the main filming locations for Canada’s longest-running TV show, Heartland.

Jobs: The town of High River is hiring for nine positions, including two lifeguards.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Cochrane

Who: It’s only a short drive to Cochrane from Calgary, and it is so worth it for the incredible food and great views. There are a number of cute artisan shops and a nearby Wolfdog Sanctuary, but the town is probably best known as a local favourite to get ice cream.

Jobs: The town of Cochrane is hiring for seven positions, including a planner and records technician.

Perks: Working for the town comes with a number of perks, including health and dental, earned days off, and wellness programs.

More: To learn more about the benefits of working for the town, click here, and to learn more about the available positions, click here.

Chestermere

Who: If you love the water, working in Chestermere could be a great opportunity to live closer to it without leaving the prairies. It also has a great golf and park scene.

Jobs: The town is hiring for 12 positions, with many of them being in administration.

More: To learn more about which positions are available and to apply, click here.

Strathmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town Of Strathmore (@townofstrathmore)

Who: Just a short drive east of Calgary is the town of Strathmore. It is probably best known for its annual Stampede, which happens over August long, and its Western flair.

Jobs: The town is hiring for four jobs, including a fitness instructor and senior planner.

More: To learn more about the available positions and apply, click here.

Canmore

Who: What’s not to love about Canmore? It’s a stunning mountain town with tons to do, no matter the season. Whether you’re a fitness buff or an artist, there’s plenty of both happening here. It’s got all the excitement of Banff but a little less chaos during tourist season.

Jobs: The town of Canmore is hiring for 13 jobs, with many of them in fitness and recreation.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Banff

Who: Banff is known worldwide as a top destination to visit, and it’s easy to see why. If you’ve been looking to live out your mountain living dreams, these jobs could be your ticket in.

Jobs: Banff is hiring for four jobs, including a position in forest and gardens.

More: To learn more about the available positions and learn more, click here.