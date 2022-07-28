6 companies hiring for over 50 jobs in Calgary this August

If you are looking for a job in Calgary, things are moving in the right direction.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this June and we’ve put together a list of six places that are hiring for hundreds of positions right now.

There’s no time like the present, so dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Xero is a global tech company that provides cloud-based accounting software to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and advisors across Canada. With over 3.3 million subscribers, the software includes a core accounting solution, workforce management, expenses, and projects. In addition, Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps. The company recently acquired Calgary’s TaxCycle for a total of CAD$75M and is excited to continue to expand its Canadian presence. Jobs: Xero is currently recruiting for 13 roles, with six being Calgary-based positions and two remote. Positions include: Software Tester, Bilingual Technical Writer, Bilingual Tax Analyst, Senior Account Manager, Senior Engineer, and Senior Machine Learning Engineer. To learn more about Xero and check out all of its job postings, visit Xero Careers.

Xero is currently recruiting for 13 roles, with six being Calgary-based positions and two remote. Positions include: Software Tester, Bilingual Technical Writer, Bilingual Tax Analyst, Senior Account Manager, Senior Engineer, and Senior Machine Learning Engineer. To learn more about Xero and check out all of its job postings, visit Xero Careers. Perks: Xero offers a number of great perks including health and wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. At Xero, team members are given 10 annual Wellbeing days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family or one’s own sickness. On top of that, compassionate leave is a tool that People Leaders can utilize to grant employees additional time off (beyond Wellbeing and PTO) when anyone is dealing with a challenging circumstance.

Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control. Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for Customer Success Manager, Customer Support Specialist, Content Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, Graphic Design Lead, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Principal Product Designer, Product Data Analyst, Product Manager, and Solutions Engineer. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on the candidate’s preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture.

Knak is currently for Customer Success Manager, Customer Support Specialist, Content Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, Graphic Design Lead, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Principal Product Designer, Product Data Analyst, Product Manager, and Solutions Engineer. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on the candidate’s preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Perks: Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include: minimum three weeks vacation, seven days of life leave, half-day Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture, and so much more.

One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day. Jobs: Current openings include Administrative Assistant (Remote), UX/UI Designer (Remote), Talent Acquisition Coordinator (Remote), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Engineering Manager – Frontend (Remote), Lead Engineer – DevSecOps (Remote), and more. Check out Canada Drives’ job board for these and other open opportunities.

Current openings include Administrative Assistant (Remote), UX/UI Designer (Remote), Talent Acquisition Coordinator (Remote), Senior SEO Manager (Remote), Engineering Manager – Frontend (Remote), Lead Engineer – DevSecOps (Remote), and more. Check out Canada Drives’ job board for these and other open opportunities. Perks: Employees at Canada Drives enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want. Jobs: Float is hiring for a Product Manager, Accountant (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions. To learn more about the company’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Float is for a Product Manager, Accountant (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions. To learn more about the company’s open positions, visit the careers page. Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

Humi is Canada’s leading HR, payroll, and benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs. Jobs: Humi is currently looking to hire a Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions. To learn more about these and other available roles, visit the company’s careers page.

Humi is currently looking to hire a Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions. To learn more about these and other available roles, visit the company’s careers page. Perks: Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays. It’s a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of its “Humigos” seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Data Engineer, Admissions Coordinator, Career Services Coordinator, Mentor (Web Development), Cyber Security Lead Instructor, Data Science Instructors, Project Coordinator, Project Manager, Learning Experience Designer, Data Transformation Manager, Lead Ruby on Rails Developer, Account Manager – Government, Content Writer, Graphic and Web Designer, and a Product Marketing Manager to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.