If you are looking for a change of scenery and career, there are some great jobs available in Banff and Canmore.

Think about it, waking up every day and having your morning coffee looking out at the Rockies while breathing in that fresh mountain air on your walk to work.

Here are five jobs that you can get for around $100,000 a year that are in the stunning towns of Banff and Canmore.

Salary: $125,000 to $130,000

Description: The general manager is charged with general oversight and leadership of all food and beverage operations, and in some cases, merchandising operations. They serve as the linchpin for communications, support, and resource allocation to optimize unit profitability and meet the day-to-day operating budget. The general manager will plan and prepare for events and activities according to anticipated guest attendance and client expectations, will provide hands-on management and oversight, and will direct and support post-event activities, reconciliation, and reporting. They are hiring for multiple other positions as well.

Salary: $50,000 to $150,000

Description: Royal LePage is looking for someone who is customer-focused and has a service-oriented mindset, self-motivated and goal-orientated, and has sales experience. And a reminder, to become a licensed Realtor, you need to complete provincial requirements.

Salary: $80,000 to $120,000

Description: They are looking for someone with experience in public practice, including financial statement compilations and reviews, and personal and corporate tax returns/planning. They also seek someone with demonstrated knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping systems and Caseware and Quickbooks experience as an asset.

Salary: $90,509 to $95,550

Description: Reporting to the Municipal Engineer, the Community Development Engineer contributes to core functions within the Engineering Department, with a primary focus on development-related engineering activities. Job responsibilities include review of development applications, and involvement in development-related asset management, and capital project delivery. This position also assists in the building and maintenance of infrastructure and development that is safe and sustainable in accordance with the Town of Canmore’s guiding documents.

Salary: $48/hour

Description: You’ll be responsible for estimates of the costs of installing and maintaining equipment or service. You will administer contracts for the provision of supplies and services, and develop and implement schedules and procedures for safety inspections and preventive maintenance programs.