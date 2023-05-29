A large swath of Alberta could see severe thunderstorms this week

Storm season is beginning across Alberta this week, with the potential for severe thunderstorms for a wide swath of the province.

According to The Weather Network, “disturbances embedded in a westerly flow” will help boost the chances of not just storms but the risk of severe thunderstorms to pop up.

The forecast suggests there is a risk of severe thunderstorms across southern Alberta Monday afternoon that extends all the way north to just past Edmonton.

“There will be more widespread storm energy available on Monday as compared to Sunday to fuel these storms as they move north,” The Weather Network added.

The potential for severe thunderstorms doesn’t end on Monday, with the risk popping back up on Tuesday and even later on in the week.

“Through the rest of the week, we have high confidence that a daily thunderstorm risk will exist across the Prairies, with storms becoming locally severe in nature,” TWN added.

So, there you have it.

If you’ve got any outdoor plans this week, be sure to be weather aware!