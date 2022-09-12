NewsWeather

Wildfire smoke in Jasper was so thick this weekend that it was visible from space (PHOTOS)

Sep 12 2022, 6:38 pm
Wildfire smoke in Jasper was so thick this weekend that it was visible from space (PHOTOS)
Jasper National Park/Facebook

The wildfires in Jasper are causing major problems, and the smoke coming from the usually stunning national park got so intense this weekend that you could see it from space.

Looking at satellite images from the weekend, you can see the smoke coming from Jasper’s location just west of the Rocky Mountains.

Smoke Japser

September 10 Satellite image/Zoom Earth

Smoke Jasper

September 11 satellite image/Zoom Earth

Unfortunately now, with the wildfires in BC also producing extremely high levels of smoke, it is difficult to tell where the BC smoke ends and where the smoke from Jasper begins.

Parks Canada says despite windy conditions over the weekend, they do feel they were able to make progress on the fire that now spans 5800 hectares.

The fire grew rapidly earlier this month and threatened nearby communities. The smoke from Jasper made its way east all the way to Saskatchewan.

Now the smoke from Jasper and BC has caused alerts in Calgary while Vancouver had the worst air quality on earth over the weekend.

