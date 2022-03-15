A brand new hotel is mere months away from opening in Jasper, and it’s the first new spot to open its doors since the early 1980s.

Located on the edge of town, Forest Park Hotel by Pursuit is set to open this June. It will provide the ideal basecamp for visitors looking to immerse themselves in nature while staying close to the town’s vibrant downtown shopping and culinary offerings.

You might also like: 17 best lakes in Alberta you have to check out (PHOTOS)

10 bucket-list camping spots you have to check out in Alberta this summer

Alberta named one of the best cheap destinations to visit in 2022

The spot may be familiar to you if you’ve spent some time in Jasper. It’s connected to the former Sawridge Inn & Conference Centre, with the two hotels becoming one, creating a year-round, resort-style getaway.

It’s the first new hotel to open in Jasper since 1983. Hop into the 21st century and check out these renderings of the new spot!

Eighty of the new addition’s 88 rooms will include kitchenettes, and all will include expanded patios that seamlessly bring the outdoors in.

The property will also feature a vaulted pavilion, complete with a show-stopping fireplace that enhances the cozy ambiance of the mountain hotel experience.

“Jasper is an incredibly beautiful place, visited by guests from around the globe. The soon-to-be-completed Forest Park Hotel featuring contemporary, nature-inspired design will provide guests with a relaxing escape when visiting such a beloved Canadian national park,” said Stu Back, Chief Operating Officer, Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in a news release.

So, there you have it. If you are planning a trip to Jasper this summer, you’ll have a new spot to check out. We mean, there’s a reason why Jasper is considered one of the best national parks in the world.