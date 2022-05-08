Stars' Jamie Benn picks up fine for high-sticking Flames' Mangiapane

Jamie Benn is a little lighter in the pocket book today.

At a postwhistle scrum 10:06 of the second period during last night’s Game 3 between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames, Benn hit Andrew Mangiapane with a high stick in front of the Dallas net.

Sporstnet’s camera crew wasn’t quick enough to capture the moment live, but it seems someone at the NHL did.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety struck down a $5,000 fine to Benn for the play, with the money going to the NHL’s Player Assistance Fund.

Dallas’ Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 8, 2022

Jamie Benn might’ve got off easy, though — and not just for the high-stick. Benn seemed to take out Calgary’s Chris Tanev in a slewfoot fashion a few minutes prior to the incident with Mangiapane, but no call was made on the play.

All in all, it was a pretty chippy affair on the evening, with both teams picking up 19 minutes in penalties each. Both sides had four power play opportunities on the evening, with Dallas going 1-4 while the Flames were unable to convert.

Though he was held off the scoresheet in every column, Benn and the Stars came through on the evening for a 4-2 win to take a 2-1 series lead.