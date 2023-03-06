5 events celebrating International Women's Day in Calgary

International Women’s Day is this week, and there are events across Calgary that honour the day and women’s work in the city.

Here are five events to celebrate International Women’s Day in Calgary.

What: Start your day with a great message. On International Women’s Day, the Calgary Central Library is hosting an inspiring morning with a message from former CBC host Anna Maria Tremonti. That will be followed by a panel discussion with women leaders and change-makers across a variety of sectors.

Where: Calgary Central Library (800 3rd Street SE)

When: March 8

Time: 9:30 am to 12 pm

Southcentre Mall has a special Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association installation and mini market. You can learn more about the important work being done by CIWA and participate in the 2023 Global International Women’s Day theme, “Embrace Equity.” A variety of items, handcrafted by immigrant women through CIWA’s Arts & Crafts Volunteer Program, will be available for purchase at the market, with proceeds going to CIWA programming.

When: March 8 to 12

Where: Southcentre Mall

What: Curated by Calgary-based multimedia artist Miriam Fabijan, the art display includes pieces from 14 local female artists with diverse backgrounds and is rooted in celebrating the creative practices of women, with an emphasis on female and nature-inspired imagery and narratives. To formally launch the exhibit, they’ll be hosting a mixer with the artists, creative community, and Albertans at large on International Women’s Day.

When: March 8, 3 pm to 5 pm

Where: ATB Branch for Arts + Culture (102 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB)

What: The National Music Centre is putting on a concert and conversation with indie-soul darling Uyemi, psych-pop group Kue Varo & The Only Hopes, and alt-roots band Cold Little Crow. In addition to the event, visitors are encouraged to explore the stories and achievements of the many women in music who are woven throughout the museum, from Buffy Sainte-Marie to k.d. Lang and Portia White to Avril Lavigne.

When: Saturday, March 11

Time: 1 pm to 3 pm

Address: The National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Included with paid admission

What: Calgary Central Library is putting on a celebration of women and their contributions, as well as discussions around the unique barriers each has faced in their journeys. This year’s event will feature engaging panel discussions from women of various backgrounds, local entertainment, and a resource fair with participation from over 20 organizations. This event is presented by Women Owned Narratives (WON), a grassroots group of volunteers working together to raise the voices of women and recognize their important role in the community.

Where: Calgary Central Library (800 3rd Street SE)

When: March 11

Time: 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm