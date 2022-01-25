16 companies hiring for more than 350 jobs in Calgary this February

Good news for those who are currently on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this February, and we’ve put together a list of 16 places that are hiring for more than 350 positions in Calgary right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep as quickly as the same day.

Jobs: Canada Drives' current openings include Credit Analyst (Remote), Dispatch Manager, Senior Logistics Dispatcher, Lot Manager, People & Culture Coordinator, B2B Sales Manager (Remote), Pricing Analyst (Remote) and more. Check out Canada Drives' job board to learn more about these and other opportunities.

Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

Who: CostCertified is a venture-backed Y Combinator company, building the “Amazon for construction,” a software as a service-enabled marketplace for labor, materials, and financial services. The company leverages a tool that transforms construction estimates into a real-time interactive point of sale.

Jobs: CostCertified hired its first employee in March 2021 and has since grown to 35 team members, with a goal of being at 100 people by mid-2022. They are currently hiring a Back End Developer, Front End Developer, Sales Development Representative, and a User Experience Designer.

Perks: CostCertified's head office is based in Calgary in a WeWork space, which includes a free gym facility, games room, kombucha on tap, coffee bar, and weekly events such as TEDx, Happy Hours, Bootcamps, and Holiday Markets. The company offers a competitive compensation package, including fully paid benefit premiums, and vacation and flex time in addition to a holiday break.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is seeking 16 people to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans, including roles for a Cyber Security Instructor, Content and Communications Coordinator, Designer & Production Artist and many more. Learn about all of Lighthouse Labs' current opportunities on their careers page.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

Jobs: A total of 51 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Traffic Engineering Technician to Special Events Crew to Martial Arts Instructor.

Perks: Perks vary per position, but all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

Jobs: Chinook Centre's jobs page is currently showing 59 available roles. Stores that have open positions include Foot Locker, Plenty, AllSaints, Saks Fifth Avenue, Levi's, and more.

Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.

Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Senior Solution Architect, Solution Architect, Marketing Automation, Technical Architect, Demand Generation Manager, and an Enterprise Account Manager. To learn more, visit Traction on Demand's jobs page.

Perks: Extensive flexible work options, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, lunch program, two paid volunteer days per year, quarterly profit sharing, health, dental and vision care, personal and health spending accounts, employee assistance program, fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit, employee stock ownership plan, continued learning opportunities, and more.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill five permanent positions, including a Paralegal & Office Manager, Administrative Coordinator –Sport, and Ice Technician. Plus, there are 15 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Culinary Team Member to Mountain Bike Instructor to Lift Operator.

Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, and program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video and invoicing on one secure, well designed system. Jane has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, covid vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing.

Jobs: Jane is currently accepting applications for 15 positions, including Javascript Developer, IT Administrator, Director of Product – Billing, and Technical Recruiter. To check out all available jobs, visit Jane's jobs page.

Perks: Employees at Jane have plenty of perks, but more important is the way the company works. Check out Jane's values to see if their mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you'd like to be a part of.

Employees get three all-staff “Jane-cation days” and their birthday off every year, on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan, a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, and an opportunity to “help the helpers.”

Who: With everything from swimming pools to workout facilities, Repsol makes for a great place to make some money and stay fit.

Jobs: Repsol is currently hiring for 11 full- and part-time positions, including Personal Trainer, Director of Sales & Marketing, Aquatics Programs and Operations Manager, and Parking Attendent.

Perks: Perks include facility membership and discounts, flexible group benefits, retirement savings programs, and more.

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five restaurant locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at four of them right now.

Jobs: There are eight opportunities at the Keg's South Pointe, 4th Avenue, Crowfoot, and Macleod Trail restaurants for a variety of positions, including bartenders and cooks.

Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 18 roles in its Calgary stores, including Pharmacist, Deli Clerk, Coffee Bar Server, and more.

Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: The University of Calgary is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

Jobs: The jobs page on the U of C's website currently shows a whopping 139 positions available for application, with titles ranging from Information Specialist – Libraries & Cultural Resources, Research Program Manager, Radiology – Cumming School of Medicine, and Analyst, Finance Services – Finance.

Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 15 positions, including Camp Chief Hector Outdoor School Staff, Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, and Sport Coordinator, among others.

Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.

Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required, redefining on-premise dining.

Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Senior Developer – DevOps, Software Developer – Backend, and a Digital Marketing Specialist. Visit Ready's career page to learn more about open positions.

Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth and enjoy twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, and all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of established parent company iQmetrix.

Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses, allowing owners and their advisors access to real-time financial data anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300+ connections to banks and other financial partners.

Jobs: Xero is hiring for roles that include Senior Design Researcher – Inventory, Backend Engineer (PHP), Development Team Lead, Partner Consultant, Senior Account Manager, and more. To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.

Perks: Xero offers Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. Team members are given 10 annual Wellbeing days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family, or one's own sickness.