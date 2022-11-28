EventsConcerts

Legendary heavy metal band Metallica announces two Edmonton shows

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Nov 28 2022, 4:42 pm
Heavy metal band Metallica is making not one but two stops in Edmonton in 2024, announcing a world tour early Monday morning.

The band will be bringing their M72 World Tour to Commonwealth Stadium on August 23 and 25, 2024, and will also be releasing a new album.

The iconic band will make just one other Canadian stop during the tour, with two Montreal dates set for August 11 and 13, 2023.

Metallica has won nine Grammy Awards and sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, making them one of the most successful bands of all time.

The presale for the tour begins on Wednesday.

