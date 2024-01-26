Huska takes major shot at Flames' struggling power play

The Calgary Flames’ power play has been a really rough spot for the team through the first half of the 2023-24 season.

After failing to convert on either opportunity in last night’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Flames power play sits at 13.3% on the season. That is tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second-worst unit in the league, ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks, who sit at 12.6%.

Despite the struggles on the man advantage, Flames head coach Ryan Huska has done a good job at remaining positive about it when speaking to the media. That said, his frustration slipped through after last night’s loss, as it’s clear he’s had enough in regard to those struggles.

“Maybe the thing that bugs me the most is the power play. A couple of games now, it’s cost us,” Huska told reporters. “It’s sucked the wind right out of our sails. Penalty kill has done a good job of trying to keep us in it, but I feel like our penalty kill is more dangerous than our power play right now, and that’s not a good thing.”

“First period was good, second period was not good, and then we were flat for the rest of the way.”#Flames head coach Ryan Huska gives his assessment of tonight’s game vs. Columbus. pic.twitter.com/yaXt4c85vx — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 26, 2024



The Flames penalty kill has been excellent, as Huska alluded to. On the season, it ranks third amongst all NHL teams at 84.1%. Perhaps the most shocking stat of all regarding this team is that they have 10 goals while shorthanded this season and just 20 on the power play. One can’t help but wonder how much higher they would be in the standings if their power play unit were even average.

The Flames have one more game remaining on their schedule before the All-Star break, which will come tomorrow night versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Huska’s team will be looking for revenge, as they fell to the Blackhawks by a 4-3 final earlier in the month.