The property beside the most expensive home for sale in Edmonton is up for grabs
The property right beside the most expensive home for sale in Edmonton is up for grabs, and could be yours for a crisp $3,195,000.
The one-third of an acre, or 16,000-square-foot lot, is located at 13808 Valleyview Drive and is right next door to the whopping $12,000,000 mansion currently for sale.
The property is being sold as is for lot value, and an older home is on the property. There is also a minor building restriction pertaining to future upper deck placement.
In some of the photos of the listing, the neighbouring 13804 Valleyview Drive NW mansion is within view.
“This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the few remaining river & city view lots at 13808 Valleyview Drive. The most sought-after address on a street of incredible multi-million dollar homes,” the listing touted.
If you had the cash to afford the $12,000,000 mansion for sale right beside this lot, why wouldn’t you snaffle this one up for a mere $3,195,000? Sounds like a steal to us!