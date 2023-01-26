We can’t wait to get out and enjoy the great outdoors this summer, and we have rounded up what you need to know for camping reservations in Alberta.

Last year Alberta Parks processed more than 260,000 reservations online, so the method is certainly popular.

The Alberta Parks online reservations are a year-round service, with the start of reservations varying by each campground’s season-opening date

Reservations can be made 90 days in advance for individual and backcountry camping and 180 days in advance for group and comfort camping. The first date when reservations can be made will be 90 days before the campground’s season opening dates.

The Alberta Parks website noted that some campgrounds are open year-round, and in that case, the booking window for those campsites opens 90 days before your arrival date.

So be on the ball when it comes to the dates you want to book this summer, with the booking window advancing by one day each morning at 9 am to provide “fair and equal access to both online and call centre users.”

Once you select your arrival date and everything looks good, you can book up to the next 10 days, depending on availability.

Campers can stay for a total of 16 consecutive nights in an individual, backcountry and comfort campsite; however, multiple reservations must be made. The maximum stay in a group camping area is five straight nights.

There are a couple of ways to check a campground’s availability: online at Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca or by phoning the Contact Centre at 1-877-537-2757.

If no campsites are available when you first try to reserve one, you are encouraged to check back occasionally. Changes and cancellations often happen.

If you are curious about First-Come First-Served camping locations in Alberta, you can check those out here.