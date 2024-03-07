Graveyard shift? Daylight Saving alters some Albertans pay this weekend

Do you work in a bar or restaurant, or is it your turn to work the graveyard shift this weekend? Here’s how Daylight Saving Time could affect some Albertans pay this weekend.

At 2 am on Sunday, March 10, clocks will spring forward an hour, making that overnight shift one hour shorter than usual.

So, while we love to see a shortened workday, it also means that those working on an hourly wage will see an hour less on their paycheques.

For Alberta’s public service employees, including some healthcare workers, those working a shift through 2 am that morning will be working one hour less than their normal shift, and no adjustment in pay shall be effected for this period.

Overtime compensation for public service employees will apply when an employee works more than seven hours in the case of a 40-hour workweek, or 6.75 hours in the case of a 38.74-hour workweek, on the morning Daylight Saving takes effect.

The change from Daylight Saving Time back to Standard Time will take effect at 2 am on Sunday, March 10.