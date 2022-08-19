"I love the city of Calgary": Kadri explains decision to sign with Flames

Remember when nobody wanted to play in Calgary?

That seems like a long time ago now, following the seven-year, $49M free agent signing of Nazem Kadri by the Flames.

Speaking from Paris, where he is spending his summer vacation, Nazem Kadri sounded like he can’t wait to get to Calgary in an interview with Natasha Staniszewski of Flames TV.

“I couldn’t be more excited, really. I love the city of Calgary. I’ve been visiting there for years,” said Kadri.

Flames GM Brad Treliving has been on a roll since Johnny Gaudreau left the team for Columbus and Matthew Tkachuk let it be known that he wouldn’t re-sign long term in Calgary.

Jonathan Huberdeau, who was part of the Tkachuk trade, signed an eight-year, $84M contract on August 4. That deal, which also brought Mackenzie Weegar to the Flames, seemed to have the approval of Kadri.

“I obviously like the direction of the team. The moves we’ve made thus far, I think it’s been a great rebound. I always appreciated the Calgary Flames fanbase. All those played a key contributor into making my decision.”

The Flames now boast a strong 1-2-3 punch up the middle, with Kadri joining Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund as Calgary’s top-three centres.

“Our centre combos can match up with anybody. We have obviously great depth on defence, and exceptional talent in goal. I think all those are key factors in having a successful team. I’m just thankful that I get to be a part of that.”

Kadri said he did his homework before signing with the Flames, talking to others around the league about the organization.

“Everybody I talked to spoke very highly about Calgary, and the city specifically, and of course the fans,” said Kadri. “I can’t wait to get to the city and get everything started.”

Kadri won the first Stanley Cup of his career with Colorado in June, and he’s hungry to do it again.

“It’s addicting. You want to get back there. Of course that was pretty high on my list, in going to a competitive team that I think could make some noise right away. That’s Calgary for me.”

