Lost our crown: Calgary is no longer the most liveable city in North America

The Economic Intelligence Unit had Calgary as the most liveable city in North America last year, but we fell out of that spot this year.

Calgary is now the second most liveable city in North America, behind our friends to the west, Vancouver.

The EIU put out its annual liveability report ranking every city based on a number of categories.

They factor in stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Calgary actually improved its score from last year, going up to 96.8 from 96.3 out of 100. But Vancouver jumped a full point to 97.3 to take the crown for North America.

Stability, healthcare, education, and infrastructure all received perfect 100 scores for Calgary while culture and environment received the lowest grade of 87.3. It was at a 90 last year.

Vienna once again tops the list with a near-perfect score, followed by Copenhagen and Melbourne. Vancouver is fifth in the world behind Sydney in fourth.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Damascus, Syria, was named the least liveable city again this year.

Overall the EIU says the liveability index has risen significantly, reaching a 15-year high. Healthcare and education scores have improved in many cities in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa post-pandemic.

Scores for stability have dropped since last year because of several instances of civil unrest around the world.