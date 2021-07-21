5 homes in the heart of downtown Calgary for under $400K

The Calgary suburbs are nice and all, but nothing compares to the convenience and excitement of living downtown, where you’ll be right in the middle of all the action.

If you’ve always dreamed of living in the city centre, now’s your chance. Zoocasa has rounded up five homes in the heart of Calgary for under $400,000.

Living downtown doesn’t mean sacrificing any amenities either, and several of these properties include huge balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows for those stunning city views.

Here are five homes for the urban dweller hopefuls.

Listing details:

Two-bedroom

Two bathrooms

818 sq ft

This corner unit condo is located in a riverfront building on the east side of downtown Calgary. The home offers in-floor heating, a gas fireplace, wraparound balcony, and in-suite laundry, plus it’s within walking distance of Chinatown, Eau Claire Market, Prince’s Island Park, a grocery store, and a number of bars and restaurants.

Listing details:

One-bedroom

One-bathroom

700+ sq ft

Live in Royal Mountain Court, which has a sauna, exercise room, racquetball and basketball court, and a common area patio. The unit itself has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a huge built-in wall unit in the living room, a large south-facing balcony with views of Olympic Plaza and Calgary Tower, and a barn door leading into the den. This home is conveniently located just blocks away from the CTrain and the trendy bars, shops, and restaurants of Stephen Avenue, with easy access to a grocery store and the riverfront.

Listing details:

Two-bedroom

Two bathrooms

734 sq ft

This executive condo in the Mark on 10th building is sunny and bright, with a moveable kitchen island, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, and a private balcony with stunning views. The main bedroom has two closets and room for a king-sized bed, and the building boasts a rooftop patio with mountain views, and a fitness facility with a private yoga studio, sauna, and steam room. The CTrain line is within walking distance, and you’ll find bars and restaurants just outside the front door.

Listing details:

Two-bedroom

Two bathrooms

773 sq ft

Situated in the upscale VOGUE building, this condo offers city, river, and mountain views from the 21st floor. The open-concept home has tons of natural light, a large balcony, and engineered flooring, painted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living area. The building has tons of amenities, including a full-time concierge, a gym, a billiards area, a yoga studio, and 36th floor Sky Lounge, plus it’s within walking distance to everything downtown Calgary and Kensington have to offer.

Listing details:

One-bedroom

One-bathroom

829 sq ft

This Churchill Estates home is literally steps from Prince’s Island Park and has its own car wash, garbage chutes, and convenient access to bike paths, shopping, and restaurants. The condo features a wraparound balcony with city views, built-in speakers, a double sided fireplace, and custom cabinetry and quartz countertops in the kitchen.