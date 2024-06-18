This $2.5M home in Alberta is a classy forest cabana with a bonus room above its garage
If you are on the hunt for a home in Alberta that is equally woodsy as it is elegant, a house just southwest of Calgary is totally up your alley.
Located at 242117 1280 Drive W in Priddis, the home is on over 9.5 acres and holds more than 5,200 square feet of living space with a listed price of $2,550,000.
The moment you get to the front steps, you’re greeted with towering nine-foot solid wood doors with forged iron handles.
The dining room is exquisite beneath vaulted ceilings and surrounded by fir columns, and a stunning double-sided limestone fireplace graces the living room, offering panoramic views.
The kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances by SubZero, Miele and Viking, including a steam oven, wine fridge and six-burner gas range, tailor-made wood cabinets with a glass-fronted display hutch, copper hood fan, granite counters, and secondary prep sink.
Another feature on this level is an office/den with double doors, huge windows for inspiring views, and a stone feature wall.
The main bedroom has its own double-sided fireplace, a sitting area and a vaulted ceiling.
A balcony is also part of the main bedroom, and a large walk-in closet is divided into two spaces and contains its own washer/dryer.
“The custom-designed staircase is an architectural marvel that leads you to a sunlit loft with a 360-degree view of the property and surrounding forest,” the listing also touts.
The lower walk-out level is perfect for hosting, with a sleek wet bar, a movie theatre, a games area, a cozy family room, and three additional bedrooms accompanied by two bathrooms,
A bonus room above the attached four-car garage provides an area for your hobbies or additional living space, what’s not to love about that?!
If you have family and friends over, you can also offer up a separate carriage house complete with its own entrance, kitchen, living room, and two bedrooms with ensuites on this floor.
The outdoor of the home has a huge deck that spans the entire rear facade, complete with a gas fireplace that is perfect for those summer nights.
Extra things to note on this property include a fenced garden with raised beds, a barn with two stalls and a tack room constructed with reclaimed wood from a nearby historic building, as well as a heated workshop with a storage mezzanine.