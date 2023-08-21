Holy Shakes Cafe, a Toronto-based dessert shop, just opened Calgary’s first-ever location.

This spot is known for its extravagant milkshake and cake combinations that overflow with all your favourite sweets and desserts like churros, red velvet cake, cheesecake, Nutella, and more.

This outpost just opened in the community of Cityscape.

There are currently 15 locations in Ontario, so this expansion into Alberta is very exciting.

There are some amazing dessert options here, whether you get them from the milkshake bar or the live dessert bar, these classic and mash-up eats will easily satisfy your sweet tooth. It’s instantly one of the best places to grab a slice of cake in the city.

Although it’s known for having cake-topped milkshakes, it also offers glass milk bottles filled with your choice of shake flavour for those who may not have such a large appetite.

The team here caters to almost everyone’s needs, from vegan and dairy-free products to low-sugar, low-carb ice cream, low-fat frozen yogurt, and scoops of protein if you’ve been hitting the gym.

Stop by this new spot and see it for yourself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holyshakescafe (@holyshakescafe)

Holy Shakes Cafe

Address: 10474 Cityscape Square Unit 914, Calgary

Instagram