Everyone loves a trip to Banff, and you could be the new owner of a historic and charming lodge in the gorgeous national park, but it won’t come cheap.

This 1908-built lodge, currently operating as the Three Peaks Banff, is located at 137 Muskrat Street, minutes from Banff’s downtown, and was recently listed on the market for $3,450,000.

It features six guest rooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, plus a full kitchen, den, and a fenced yard, making it the perfect spot for family reunions, corporate retreats, and special gatherings.

The lodge was built by Mrs. Sarah E. Taylor, according to Three Peaks Banff, as a rooming house and was home to her husband and three daughters while he worked at the Bankhead mine.

“The blend of historic charm and modern amenities attracts a steady stream of visitors year-round,” the real estate listing writes.

“Seize this rare opportunity to own a piece of Banff’s history while enjoying the benefits of a successful hospitality business and continuing its legacy of creating unforgettable experiences in one of Canada’s most beloved destinations.”

It’s newly renovated, with a large kitchen and dining room designed to host large groups and two cozy living areas with plenty of seating and entertainment options.

The booking feature on Three Peaks Banff’s site shows that the lodge currently charges around $1,100 per night for the entire property.

“This is more than just a property; it’s a well-established business with a strong reputation for excellence.”

