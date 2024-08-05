Urbanized

Vintage alpine charm: Historic 116-year-old lodge selling for $3.4M in Banff

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 5 2024, 8:18 pm
Vintage alpine charm: Historic 116-year-old lodge selling for $3.4M in Banff
Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

Everyone loves a trip to Banff, and you could be the new owner of a historic and charming lodge in the gorgeous national park, but it won’t come cheap.

This 1908-built lodge, currently operating as the Three Peaks Banff, is located at 137 Muskrat Street, minutes from Banff’s downtown, and was recently listed on the market for $3,450,000.

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

It features six guest rooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, plus a full kitchen, den, and a fenced yard, making it the perfect spot for family reunions, corporate retreats, and special gatherings.

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

The lodge was built by Mrs. Sarah E. Taylor, according to Three Peaks Banff, as a rooming house and was home to her husband and three daughters while he worked at the Bankhead mine.

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

“The blend of historic charm and modern amenities attracts a steady stream of visitors year-round,” the real estate listing writes.

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

“Seize this rare opportunity to own a piece of Banff’s history while enjoying the benefits of a successful hospitality business and continuing its legacy of creating unforgettable experiences in one of Canada’s most beloved destinations.”

It’s newly renovated, with a large kitchen and dining room designed to host large groups and two cozy living areas with plenty of seating and entertainment options.

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

Richard Greaves/Remax Alpine Realty

The booking feature on Three Peaks Banff’s site shows that the lodge currently charges around $1,100 per night for the entire property.

“This is more than just a property; it’s a well-established business with a strong reputation for excellence.”

Would you buy this lodge? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop