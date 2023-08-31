Sinkhole on Highway 1 near Banff spurs detours for motorists

A portion of TransCanada Highway 1 just outside of Banff has been closed due to a sinkhole being discovered Thursday afternoon.

The Town of Banff issued a notice informing people of the sinkhole that formed on the TransCanada Highway 1 in the eastbound lanes between the Norquay Road Exit and the exit at Compound Road to the Banff Industrial District.

“All eastbound highway traffic is being detoured at Norquay Rd into town, left at Railway Ave., down Elk Street to Banff Avenue and north back to the Highway,” the notice stated.

People are being asked to avoid this detour route to allow transport vehicles to move through safely and not exit the town of Banff on Norquay Road.

Engineers are also on-site to determine temporary solutions and long-term repairs.

You can check current road conditions on 511 Alberta.