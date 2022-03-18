This photo-worthy rooftop park in downtown Calgary is about to get a major upgrade

High Park, located on the roof of a parkade in downtown Calgary, will soon be adding fire pits, a stage, and other upgrades thanks to new government funding.

The park opened in the fall of 2020 at the top of a six-storey parking garage on 10th Avenue SW, offering Calgarians a unique outdoor space to hang out at, complete with stunning vistas of the city. While High Park doesn’t have the grass, trees, or ponds you’d typically expect from an outdoor public space, it makes up for the lack of nature with colour, views, and originality.

Featuring colourful installations, wide open spaces, and even some astroturf for those who stubbornly believe that “park” has to mean “grass” (or at least some form of it), High Park is open for picnics, dog walks, Insta-worthy photoshoots, and events.

The project is the result of a collaboration between Public City Architecture, Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, Beltline Urban Murals Project, and the Calgary Parking Authority. Now, a $3.4 million investment in both outdoor and indoor spaces in Calgary by the federal government will see a number of additions and improvements to the city, with one of those spots being High Park.

Federal Minister of Northern Affairs Daniel Vandal announced the funding for community gathering places during a press conference on Wednesday. Thirteen Calgary projects have been given a portion of the $500 million Canada Community Revitalization Fund, which Mayor Jyoti Gondek says will address gaps highlighted by residents through the pandemic.

Thanks to @PrairiesCanEN for investing $200,000 for improvements and upgrades to High Park!! 🎉 This funding will help make the space an even-more vital centre for culture and community in our neighbourhood!#yycnow #yycbeltline https://t.co/VK5h5DmrqY — Beltline Neighbourhoods Association (@yycbeltline) March 16, 2022

Of the money that has been awarded to local projects, Calgary’s Beltline Neighbourhoods Association will receive $200,000 to upgrade High Park. Highlights include the additional of an outdoor stage, fire pits, murals, activity stations, and additional seating.

High Park will soon have an outdoor stage, fire pits, seating, murals, and activity stations thanks to a $200,000 investment announced today by @stbstvdan from the Government of Canada. Congratulations, @yycbeltline! #yyc pic.twitter.com/wWaemdDDMp — Courtney Walcott (@CWalcottYYC) March 16, 2022

No information has been provided on exactly when these upgrades will be complete, but the president of the Beltline Neighbourhoods Associate, Peter Oliver, says that detailed design work will continue over the next couple of months, and some new additions can be expected by the summer.

Located at 340 10th Avenue SW in downtown Calgary, High Park can be accessed either by elevator from the ground floor of the City Centre Parkade, located across from National on 10th, or via a +15 through Gulf Canada Square.

The public space is open daily from 7 am to 11 pm, and we can’t wait to see the new and improved High Park!

With files from Chandler Walter