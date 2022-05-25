Someone is hiding cash around Alberta for people to find (VIDEOS)

An Alberta man is using social media to share videos of himself hiding money around the province, up for grabs to whoever can find the locations.

With the cost of living so high in Alberta (and across the country) these days, who couldn’t use a little extra free money, right?

Well, if you’re up for a real-life treasure hunt and use TikTok, you’re in luck.

Cameron McNulty, also known as @ronfatherofficial on TikTok, has been secretly placing Canadian bills (typically in $10 and $20 increments) in different spots in Alberta and posting videos of the locations since early January 2022.

McNulty disguises the bills by placing things such as aluminum foil, duct tape, or black tape over the money, matching the colour to whatever he’s hiding the money on.

The generous Albertan has filmed videos of himself hiding money in towns and cities such as Calgary, Medicine Hat, Consort, Lethbridge, and Drumheller.

McNulty asks whoever finds the cash to duet him on the video sharing app to let him know they tracked down the bills.

Locations have included spots outside of IKEA, Home Depot, Superstore, the giant T-Rex in Drumheller, and Medicine Hat College, in addition to various random posts, fences, and pipes in other places.

He has also visited Saskatchewan and hid money in Rosetown, Shaunavon, and Kindersley while there, along with in Manzanillo, Mexico (using pesos!)

The videos show plenty of details around the hidden location, making it reasonably easy to find the money – you just have to make sure you’re fast, to beat all the other “treasure hunters.”

McNulty runs different giveaways on his TikTok profile as well, so if you’re looking for some extra cash, be sure to toss the man a follow!