News

Train derailment takes 43 cars off the tracks in Alberta (VIDEO)

Elle McLean
Elle McLean
|
May 24 2022, 5:27 pm
Train derailment takes 43 cars off the tracks in Alberta (VIDEO)
@tiadaniels7/Tiktok

A train derailment took approximately 43 cars off the tracks in Alberta on Sunday.

The westbound train was derailed near the southern Alberta town of Fort MacLeod, close to Highway 3 between Range Road 251 and Range Road 252.

Both CP Rail and Fort MacLeod RCMP responded to the incident.

According to a news release from the Fort MacLeod RCMP, the rail cars were carrying potash.

There were no injuries reported or concerns to public safety; however, traffic on Highway 3 was re-routed to allow crews to work.

Video shared to Tiktok by a user passing by the train derailment shows the wrecked train cars and potash spilled along the side of the highway as workers investigate.

@tiadaniels7 Southern Alberta train derailment this morning. #fyp #foryoupage #lethbridge #alberta #canada #trainderailment ♬ original sound – Tia Daniels7

Elle McLeanElle McLean
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.