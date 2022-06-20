5 hidden gems you have to check out in Mission

As we figure out what normal is and try to get back to it, we have a lot of exploring to do in our city. And when looking for places to go, one neighbourhood has almost everything you could ask for: Mission.

If you are looking for great food, flowers, environmentally friendly products — so more flowers can grow in the future — and more great food, Mission has so many spots to check out.

Finding hidden gems in Mission is easy — as the community itself is a hidden gem. Nestled beside 17th Avenue and in the shadow of downtown, Mission doesn’t get enough credit.

If you are looking to discover this gem on the banks of the Elbow River here is a handy guide to some of the gems that people are sleeping on.

What: You can start your day off with a delicious breakfast crepe (or a snack crepe with bananas, strawberries, and Nutella if you are feeling dangerous), impress a lunch date with the delicious sandwiches or enjoy a treat anytime from their dessert menu. La Boulangerie has you covered with great fuel to start your journey through Mission. The Smoked Salmon Baguette has ruined all other attempts at salmon-related sandwiches for me — it was that good. You can wash it all down with fresh coffee or a Nutella Latte. Every food craving, from sweet to savory, is taken care of right at the southern tip of Mission.

Where: 2435 4th Street SW Hours: Monday 7 am – 4 pm, Tuesday-Sunday 7 am – 6 pm

What: The wine selection is outstanding and the helpful staff will make you feel like a wine expert in no time. Some delicious food options for all levels of appetites cap off the experience in an intimate setting that will make you feel all sorts of fancy.

Where: 2310 4th St SW Hours: Sunday – Wednesday 3 pm – 10 pm, Thursday – Saturday 12 pm – 11 pm

What: Alright, we’ve more than covered the food (for now) let’s make your house look great. Marlow Floralworks has a great selection of plants for all seasons. Calling me a novice in the flower game would be an insult to all floral novices but the team here helped me out immensely in picking out the right plants for the amount of sunlight our place gets, the amount of care I can give them, and gave me a thorough breakdown of what holders the plants need. And if you need a tea break, there is the cutest café you will ever see called the Secret Tea Garden.

Where: 2101 – 4th Street SW Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 am – 6 pm, Sunday 11 am – 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Without Co. (@withoutcoyyc)

What: Ok, I get it. Shopping for household cleaning items and shampoo doesn’t scream “COME TO OUR NEIGHBOURHOOD!” But hear me out. Without Co. is a store dedicated to zero waste options. In one trip you can transform your house and cleaning routines into planet-saving machines. It has shampoo bars designed for whatever your hair needs. Dish soaps and scrubbers are taken care of as well as every step of your shaving ritual. The owner is fantastic in guiding you through the process so you can get great products and help do your part for the planet.

Where: 103 2115 4th Street SW (tucked behind Hot Shop) Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 am – 6 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am – 5 pm, Sunday 11 am – 4 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beebop Doughnut Shop (@beebopdoughnut)

What: You knew we were going to leave you without one last food item. BeeBop Doughnut is still relatively new to Mission and should be about 1000x busier considering how good the doughnuts are. Specialty doughnuts, the classics, and other dessert options fill this slick shop and subsequently our bellies. Shop for just yourself or get a dozen for a social gathering (or again, yourself, I’m not here to judge). Right in the middle of Mission, it is the perfect halfway point as you enjoy your journey through this gem of a community.

Where: 2015 4th Street SW Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 10 am – 7 pm