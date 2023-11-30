Calling all Calgarians – the Heritage Park you’ve known and loved for decades is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and they want to hear from you.

A true blast from the past, Heritage Park is made up of 180 historical buildings plus a restored vintage train, and it’s furnished with thousands of artifacts.

Since it opened in 1964, Heritage Park has welcomed millions of visitors who are interested in the shared history of those who have come before us. It’s been preserving that history to educate future generations and those who are looking for a family-friendly, educational experience.

Heritage Park’s exhibits span the early 1860s fur trade to the petroleum and automobile-dominated 1950s with over 180 exhibits across 65 acres of prime parkland. The park’s historical collections are significant as well, made up of thousands of artifacts and costumes worn by the staff for a truly immersive, living history experience.

Educating the next generation

For over 30 years, Heritage Park has been one of the largest educators of school-aged children in Calgary, with field trip experiences that introduce youth to the captivating lives of the people who helped shape the history of Western Canada. Students of all ages get to experience an array of role-playing and discovery opportunities, helping them understand fascinating aspects of the world around them.

Along with its education programs, Heritage Park is a pillar in the Calgary community, hosting events, festivals, weddings, birthdays, and more. If you rack your brain, chances are, you’ve probably celebrated something or other on those historical grounds.

Join Heritage Park’s 60 Years of Sharing project

And now, this is where you come in. If you have fond memories of time spent at Heritage Park, now is the time to share them!

Participating in the 60 Years of Sharing project is a chance to reflect on the good times of the past while celebrating the dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, and visitors who have allowed Heritage Park to thrive over the past six decades.

Your submitted stories, pictures, and videos could be used in an upcoming exhibit in Gasoline Alley, set to open in March, showcasing the 60-year history of the park from the perspective of the people who have experienced it firsthand.

Head to the Heritage Park website to upload your own memories now, whether it be a photo, written message, or recorded message, for all to see and celebrate.

Cheers, to another 60 years!