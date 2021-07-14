Environment Canada extends heat warning for Calgary

A weather warning that was put in effect for Calgary on Tuesday remains in place as high temperatures sweep through much of the province.

The warning comes several weeks after much of western Canada was affected by a historic heat wave that broke record high temperatures in Alberta and British Columbia.

With daytime highs ranging from 29ºC to 33ºC and overnight lows of 14ºC to 17 ºC expected to last through next week, Environment Canada has extended Tuesday’s heat warning for the city of Calgary.

According to the government agency, temperatures in the city will peak on Wednesday, with a high of 32ºC expected. The heat will then continue into the weekend.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 30ºC, while sunny skies and temperatures in the high 20s are predicted on Friday and into next week.

In addition to the city of Calgary, heat warnings have been issued for 26 other regions of the province.

Parts of east-central Alberta will experience daytime temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s during this period.

Environment Canada says that heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the province to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for heat stroke or heat exhaustion symptoms, which include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Once a weather alert has been issued, Environment Canada asks locals and visitors to the warned region to continually monitor for weather updates.