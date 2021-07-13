Alberta reports 35 new COVID-19 cases as active cases dip below 600

Alberta reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as active cases in the province dropped below 600.

There are 112 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus. This includes 33 in intensive care, a drop of two since Monday.

Three new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,310.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,536 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,627 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 12, 74.2% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 55.9% that are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 4,894,909 vaccines have been administered in the province.