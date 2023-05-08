A heat dome is about to settle over Alberta and it's going to be HOT again

Last week much of Alberta sweltered under record-breaking temperatures, and now a heat dome is set to settle over the province again.

Last week wildfires sprang up across the province due to tinder-dry conditions, forcing more than 24,000 people out of their homes.

Looking ahead at this week, The Weather Network is calling for temperatures to creep into the 30°C range in some spots thanks to an “upcoming heat dome.”

Forecasters are also eyeing a multi-day thunderstorm threat, with the risk of lightning, which could ignite new wildfires.

“A building ridge in the jet stream is what will transition to a heat dome this weekend, and that will contribute to several more days of summer-like temperatures,” the forecast stated.

“It will also erase any sort of rain chances right through the Mother’s Day weekend.”

The Weather Network added that temperatures into this weekend are forecast to be a staggering 10°C above normal for this time of year across northern Alberta. Daytime high temperatures will also hover in the mid to upper 20s throughout the weekend.

You can see the full list of fire bans in the province here, and any current Alberta Emergency Alerts can be found here.