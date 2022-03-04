FoodNewsCheap EatsBoozeRestaurants & BarsCalgariansSpecials & DealsBest of

8 best happy hour deals worth checking out in Calgary

Mar 4 2022, 11:47 pm
Someone wise once said, “it’s five o’clock somewhere!” And that person lived happily ever after. That wise someone was referring booze-filled fun times that kick off at the happiest of hours.

Most restaurants and bars have happy hour deals, but not all are created equal.

You need to go which ones are worth exploring.

We’ve compiled a list of the best happy hour deals around Calgary for their oh-so-good drink and food deals.

Blanco Cantina

Happy Hour: Daily from 2-5 pm and 9 pm-close.

#HalfyHour! Kicking us off we’ve got Blanco! Everyday they offer 1/2 price classic tacos, $6 margaritas and select beers, and 1/2 priced tequila. Not only that, but if you’re a part of their Tequila Club, from 3-5 pm and 9 pm-close daily you’ll get half off all of their premium tequilas! And that’s a lot.

Address: 723 17th Avenue, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-228-1854

Address: #100 1140 Kensington Road. NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-9602

Address: 8545 Broadcast Avenue, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-3796

Calcutta Cricket Club

Happy Hour: Daily 4-5 pm

Calgary’s Calcutta Cricket is serving up some delicious deals. It’s got chips and curry for $6, chili chicken for $9, and papri chaat for $8. For its HH drinks, it’s rolling out Aperol Spritz for $5, Field and Forge Light Lager for $5, featured red and featured white for $8, feature cocktail for $8, and buckets of Jasper Pilsner for only $25. That pilsner is hands down one of the best beers out there.

Address: 340 17th Avenue, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-719-1555

Craft Beer Market

Happy Hour:
Monday to Thursday 2-5 pm and 9 pm-close
Friday to Saturday 2-5 pm
Sundays are all day happy hour!

Craft Beer Market just changed its happy hour specials! It’s new, it’s fun and it’ll give you more bang for your buck. At both of their Calgary locations you’ll find pizza and burger deals for between $15-16, tacos and nacho fries for $13, and pickles, sliders and cauliflower bites for $9. The drink specials include $8 sangria and Moscow mules, $6.50 rotating beer taps (there’s about 15 different options!), 8oz house wine for $9, shaft on draft for $7, and highballs for $6! There is also a rotating “shot of the day” for $5, so be sure to grab a couple of those as well.

Address: 345 10th Avenue, SW, Calgary – Downtown
Phone: 403-514-2337

Address: 100 Anderson Road, SE, Calgary – Southcentre
Phone: 403-216-2337

Earls

Happy Hour: Daily 2-5 pm and 9 pm-close

Earl’s happy hour has to be one of the best out there. It’s got Ketel One, Red Bull, highballs, shafts, 12oz Rhino draught, 5oz red and white wines all for $5! Mojitos and sangrias are $7. Aperol Spritz and espresso martinis are $9! For food, there are offerings of tacos for as low as $4, Margherita pizza for $5.50, their spinach and three cheese dip is $13, and two types of burgers and fries for $15. We know where we’re heading after work!

Earls 16th Avenue
Address: 1110 16th Avenue, NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-289-2566

Earls Bankers Hall
Address: 315 8th Avenue, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-3275

Earls Barlow Trail
Address: 3030 23rd Street, NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-291-6700

Earls Calgary Tin Palace
Address: 2401 4th Street, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-228-4141

Earls Dalhousie
Address: 5005 Dalhousie Drive, NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-247-1143

Earls Shepard Flats
Address: 5155 130th Avenue, SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-255-3275

Earls Westhills
Address: 140 Stewart Green, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-246-7171

Earls Willow Park
Address: 10640 McLeod Trail, SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-278-7860

Home and Away

Happy Hour: Monday – Friday 3-6 pm.

Home and Away offers a ton of daily features, as well as happy hour from 3-6pm! Think $3 bar snacks such as chips n’ salsa, deep fried pickles, and chicken sliders. Pork, cauliflower, chicken and “f#@%in hot fried chicken” tacos are $4. For drinks, it offers home brew Parallel 49 Lager, house wine and highballs for $4, as well as $6 mules and shafts on Fridays!

Address: 1207 1st Street, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-9789

Native Tongues Taqueria

Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 2-5 pm

If you haven’t checked out Native Tongues yet, you need to. Regardless if it’s happy hour or not, it serves up such tasty treats. Between 2-5pm during the week you’ll find deals on burgers for $12, tostadas for $9, chilaquiles and verde (fried corn tortillas with salsa) for $8. As for the booze, there are up 2oz margaritas for $11, feature wine for $8 and AGD with a spicy rim for only $5.

Address: 235 12th Avenue, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-263-9444

National

Happy Hour: Tuesday – Friday 3-6 pm, daily 9 pm-close

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by National on 10th (@ntnl10)

Nati’s never fails in dealing out some good offers. All draft, house wine, and its classic cocktails will kick start your night for $5 each and 16″ pizza for $20! The late-night happy hour deals only include the above mentioned drink specials though.

National on 8th
Address: 225 8th Avenue, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-237-5556

National on 10th
Address: 341 10th Avenue, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-474-2739

National on 17th
Address: 550 17th Avenue, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-229-0226

National Westhills
Address: 180 Stewart Green, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-685-6801

St. James’ Corner

Happy Hour: Monday – Friday 3-6 pm, Sunday is all day happy hour!

“Top of the morning to you laddies!” is exactly what you should say as you walk through the door here. We’ve heard they love it. St. James’ Corner’s daily specials do rotate, so be sure to check out the website linked above if you’re after something in particular. For the HH deals, you’ll be able to get $3.50 house draughts, $4 house wine, $4 highballs and $5 select draught!

Address: 1219 1st Street, SW.
Phone: 403-262-1157

